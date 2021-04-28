With the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars will surprise nobody when they select quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson. Lawrence will be the first of up to five quarterbacks selected in the top-ten!

Since 2015, twenty quarterbacks have been selected in the first round. Curiously, just four quarterbacks have been taken in the second round in the same time frame.

The legacy of an NFL General Manager is commonly a direct reflection of the quarterback he chooses. That’s why so many swing for the fences.

Get it right: The glory of a franchise will be restored.

Get it wrong: Don’t expect a mulligan.

Ron Wolf decided trading a first-round draft pick was the proper course of action to bring Brett Favre to Green Bay.

With Favre aging, but under contract, Ted Thompson chose Aaron Rodgers in 2005.

For Brian Gutekunst, time will tell if Jordan Love was a steal with the 26th pick in the 2020 draft, or a wasted pick.

Wolf got it right.

Thompson got it right.

Gutekunst has to have gotten it right.

His job depends on it.

