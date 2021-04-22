One year ago, the Green Bay Packers ignored one of the deepest wide receiver classes in history in the NFL draft.

The Packers shocked the NFL world trading up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round despite having Aaron Rodgers locked-up through the 2023 season.

This year, the Packers will once again open eyes when they select a wide receiver with their first pick.

The pick will be celebrated by some as a well-deserved weapon for Rodgers. A closer look suggests the pick will be more for Love.

If this is in fact Rodgers’ final season with the Packers, what free agent is going to hitch his wagon to a first-year starter in Green Bay?

As for the current crop of receivers, Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess, MVS, EQ, Malik Taylor and others have one thing in common: contracts that expire after the upcoming season.

The Packers have had little issue finding difference making wide receiver talent through the draft, but first year success is scattered at best. Of the names you’re thinking of – Jordy, Greg Jennings, Adams, James Jones, and Randall Cobb – only Jones and Jennings hauled in more than 40 passes as a rookie.

A safer bet for a first year starting quarterback is a weapon who is a little more seasoned.

The Packers have no choice but to begin stocking the cupboard, now.

