Ace. It means #1.

By definition, it’s a playing card with one spot on it, ranked as the highest card in its suit.

In baseball’s vernacular, it’s your team’s top pitcher.

You gotta have one.

But in cards or baseball, it’s always better to have two.

If recent history tells us anything, you NEED to have two.

Kershaw & Buehler, Strasburg & Scherzer, Price & Sale, Keuchel & Verlander.

Those are the last 4 World Series champions.

See a pattern?

Luckily for the Milwaukee Brewers, they have two.

Brandon Woodruff was the Opening Day starter for a reason.

He’s been dominant for two full seasons now, and his 2021 is off to a terrific start.

His 26 strikeouts and 1.96 ERA have been completely overshadowed, though, by the historic start of Corbin Burnes.

Burnes is now the first pitcher in the history of the game to start a season with 40 strikeouts and 0 walks.

His ERA through 4 games is down to a miniscule 0.37.

Don’t take it for granted. This is once-in-a-lifetime type stuff.

If you can get to the ballpark to see one of these dudes pitch, go.

If they’re on TV, watch.

If they’re on the radio, listen.

In a state full of MVP’s, Burnes and Woodruff are hoping to add a Cy, or better yet…two.

