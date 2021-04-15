April 15, 1987. As Americans were rushing to the post-office to file taxes in advance of the Nation’s deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers were in Baltimore looking to extend an 8-game winning streak against the Orioles at Memorial Stadium.

On that chilly night, Brewers right hander Juan Nieves made history throwing the franchise’s only no-hitter.

“It was a very good pitchers duel,” Nieves tells WTMJ’s Greg Matzek. “But it was also a pitcher’s night because it was cold and windy and the game got delayed. The conditions were not very preferable for the hitters.”

The signature highlight of the game is Robin Yount’s diving catch of a fly ball off the bat of Eddie Murray in the 9th. It was the final out of a 7-0 Brewers win, but it wasn’t the only special play of the night.

“There were some exceptional plays. Paulie at third base,” Nieves continues. “There was a bullet hit to Dale Sveum for a double-play ball. [Tom] Paciorek had a great catch and of course Robin’s”

But did Yount need to dive? Listen to Nieves answer that question in my complete interview.