After making an emotional return to the team he was a part of for eight years Thursday, Kolten Wong won’t be part of the rest of the Brewers/Cardinals series this weekend.

The Brewers announcing they have place the second baseman on the 10-day injured list due to a left oblique strain.

So far this year Wong has two hits, five walks and six strike outs out of 19 at bats, as well as one stolen base.

Utility man Jace Peterson will replace Wong on the roster after being called up from the Alternate Training Site.

The Brewers also transferred right hand pitcher Bobby Wahl to the 60-day injured list.