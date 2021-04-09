Tiger Woods’s future as a competitive golfer remains unclear a little over a month since the 2019 Master’s champion suffered multiple injuries in a car accident in California.

For the third time since 2014, Tiger is not among the field at Augusta.

His void is a reminder of how unpredictable life can be.

His void is also a reminder of how unpredictable golf’s leaderboard is from week-to-week.

Twenty-six tournaments are in the books.. Twenty-six tournaments, twenty-five different winners. Twelve of the twenty-five are 30 years old or younger.

This is the monster Tiger created.

Over the past several years, young and sometimes polarizing personalities have taken the sport by storm and there’s no sign of slowing down.

Augusta National is steeped in old-school traditions that are time-honored. But not even Augusta can slow the steamrolling future of golf that continues to create headlines on and off the course.

To me, golf is not better if Tiger is in the hunt on the final day of a major. Golf is better when major tournaments begin with no clear favorite and ends in drama.

Familiar names and the lesser-known pepper the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Tiger’s not in the mix. Who cares? There will be no shortage of drama and intrigue this weekend.

Buckle up!

