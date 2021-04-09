The Milwaukee Bucks have recently completed a six-game road trip, but there is little rest for the team as they will take on the Charlotte Hornets Friday evening at Fiserv Forum.

Not everyone on the team will be playing in the game, and that includes some of the usual starters. The Bucks announcing Giannis Antentokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and PJ Tucker will sit out the game due to various injuries. For Giannis, this will be the fourth game in recent days due he will miss due to lingering soreness in his left knee.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are also listed as doubtful due to soreness.

Tonight's Injury Update:



Out:

Giannis – Left Knee Soreness

Donte – Right Hip Contusion

Jrue – Left Knee Contusion

PJ – Left Calf Strain



Doubtful:

Brook – Back Soreness

Khris – Right Knee Soreness — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 9, 2021

The roster for this game is looking similar to the one that hosted the New York Knicks back on March 27. The team only suited up eight players, but they remained in it throughout before losing 102 to 96.

Some history will be made during tonight’s game as Zora Stephenson will become the first woman to handle play-by-play duties for a Bucks regular season game broadcast when she fills in for Jim Paschke for Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Stephenson, who is regularly a sideline reporter, has announcing experience for the Bucks. She joined Ted Davis and the Bucks Radio Network last postseason as an analyst.