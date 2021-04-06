After roughly 32 years in Madison, Barry Alvarez is retiring from his role as Athletic Director.

How will you choose to remember Alvarez? As a football coach, or the University’s long-time AD?

Barry Alvarez delivered on his promise to put fans in the stands at Camp Randall Stadium. During his first season, Alvarez’s Badgers went 1-10. Just three years later his Badgers beat Michigan State in Tokyo to secure it’s first Rose Bowl berth since 1962.

Badgers fans quickly grew from apathetic to engaged. No longer pining for a simple bowl berth to yawning at the idea of playing in a Rose Bowl. A remarkable turnaround from the days preceding Alvarez’s arrival.

Alvarez not only helped guide the football program rise to prominence in the Big Ten, he relieved the athletic department of it’s debt, helped build facilities, and presided over an athletic department that delivered 16 national titles in his 18 years.

I’ll always remember him as “Coach Alvarez. You might choose to remember him as an Athletic Director.

A summary of our views can be accurately communicated in three words: Hall of Famer.

