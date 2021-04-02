In protest of the state of Georgia’s new voting rights restrictions, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is removing the 2021 all-star game and 2021 draft from the city of Atlanta.

Supporters of the new law say it merely ensures election integrity and stamps out potential fraud.

Critics of the legislation say it will restrict voter access and disproportionately affects people of color.

Among those to be honored at this summer’s all-star game: Baseball legend Hank Aaron. A man who grew up in the racially divided south and played a portion of his career in Atlanta.

Hank Aaron played 14 seasons in Milwaukee with the Braves and Brewers.

A statue of Aaron is proudly displayed outside American Family Field.

Aaron’s number 44 is retired by the Brewers.

The last time an all-star game of any kind at the professional level was played in Milwaukee – the game – played at Miller Park famously ended in a tie.

A mulligan for the city of Milwaukee would be great! But not as great as the feeling of honoring a legend in a city he called home for over a decade.

Major League Baseball needs a new home for its 2021 all-star Game.

Why not Milwaukee?

