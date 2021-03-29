Over seven years after trying to get him, the Bucks will reportedly sign free agent Jeff Teague.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Teague cleared waivers Monday after he was let got by the Orlando Magic. That decision came two days after he was traded there by the Boston Celtics.

Teague reunites with coach Mike Budenholzer. They had great success together with Atlanta. Teague cleared waivers today after Boston traded him to Orlando at Thursday's deadline. https://t.co/eVwFQKyfHY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2021

Teague began his career with the Atlanta Hawks after he was drafted by them in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft. He spent his first seven years in the NBA with the Hawks, where he was selected to the 2015 NBA All Star game.

The Bucks did try to sign Teague before the 2013-14 season, but the Hawks matched their offer and kept him through the 2015-16 season.

Since then Teague has bounced around the league, spending a season with the Indiana Pacers, two and a half seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a return to the Hawks for the second half of the 2020 season, and then the Boston Celtics during the current season.

Through the 2020-2021 season, Teague has played in 34 games. He has averaged 6.9 points per game, as well as 1.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals.