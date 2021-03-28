Brewers outfielder and 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich did not have the best of seasons in 2020.

He’s not focused on the troubles he had at the plate last year, but what is expected from him and his teammates for 2021. That could include a franchise record fourth straight year where they make the postseason.

One part that he is happy about is that there will be fans back inside American Family Field this season, after playing all their games in Milwaukee without them last season.

“Realized how much fans create the atmosphere and make the games exciting and fun and interesting,” says Yelich. “We’re starting with 25 (percent), and hopefully by the end of the year we get to normal crowds and normal stadiums.”

Yelich spoke with WTMJ’s Greg Matzek about what restrictions are still in place for the start of the new season, what it is like to have Lorenzo Cain back in the clubhouse but not Ryan Braun, and an unusual ending to a speed round of questions.

