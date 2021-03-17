By The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced Wednesday that guard De’Vion Harmon will miss the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

That means the team’s No. 2 scorer won’t be available when the eighth-seeded Sooners play No. 9 seed Missouri on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Harmon averages 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. The sophomore scored 22 points earlier in the season in a win over Kansas and a career-high 23 in a loss to Oklahoma State.

Kruger said Harmon is the only Oklahoma player to test positive or be in contact tracing.

___

Tennessee has temporarily paused all football activities a week before starting spring practice.

The Volunteers have had multiple positive COVID-19 test results among athletes and staff members in recent rounds of testing.

Those who tested positive have isolated themselves and are following all safety guidelines.

The Volunteers are scheduled to start their first spring practice with new coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports local):

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.