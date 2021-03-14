Aaron Jones will stick with the Packers.

Adam Schefter reports Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus tells ESPN that the Packers and Jones have reached terms on a new four year contract worth $48 million. It does include a $13 million signing bonus.

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Drew Rosenhaus said about Jones re-signing with the Packers. https://t.co/Dwcz8qs3qO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

Jones has been with the Packers since the team took him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his four seasons he has gained 3,364 yards rushing, with the last two seasons gaining over 1,000 yards, and 1,057 yards receiving. He has scored 43 touchdowns.

Jones was selected to the Pro Bowl for his play during the 2020 season.