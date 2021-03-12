The Packers continue to work towards adjusting their salary cap for the 2021 season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team reached a deal with Preston Smith to adjust his contract. It will be for $8 million, with $6.5 million being for a signing bonus.

The adjustments do include a sack incentive for Smith. If he is able to reach 14 sacks, he would collect $4.4 million. That would put him just above the $12 million he was contracted to get in 2021 prior to the adjustment.

Sack incentives details for Preston Smith:

— $500K for 6 sacks.

— $750K more for 8 sacks.

— $750K more for 10 sacks.

— $1.2M more for 12 sacks.

— $1.2M more for 14 sacks.

Total possible: $4.4M



Smith had 12 sacks in 2019, so it’s right there. Either way, Preston Smith stays. https://t.co/wGVZafc1We — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2021

In addition, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports a similar restructuring was done for Adrian Amos. It is expected to cut the contract from $1.5 million to $750,000.

Adrian Amos restructured his deal to free up some cap room for Packers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

The moves come as the Packers are trying to reach the NFL’s $182.5 million league cap by March 17. They were $9.7 million above it when it cap level was set earlier this month.

In other offseason news, NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo reports the Packers will not tenure backup quarterback Tim Boyle, making him an unrestricted free agent. Boyle was the primary back up for Aaron Rodgers last season.