The Bucks are one step closer to having Jrue Holiday back in their lineup.

Head Coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters Saturday he practiced with the team, the first time since he was placed on the NBA’s health and safety protocol on February 8.

“It’s great to have him,” says Budenholzer, “be able to mix it up in practice and go through things, walk through things, get closer to a return. He really, since three, four, five days ago, just having him around is great.”

As for when to expect Holiday back in a game, Budenholzer says it will be a collective decision between him, coaches and training staff. “When you come off of two weeks of inactivity, then you’ve got to condition, you got to get yourself prepared to play in an NBA game. So I think he is in that phase of the health and safety protocol of just getting himself where he’s fit and ready to play in an NBA game.”

Could that come as early as Sunday when the Bucks host the Clippers? “We’ll get together later this afternoon and talk a little bit more,” says Budenholzer. “If I had to guess he would be listed as doubtful, but we’ll talk more this afternoon.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting a decision has already been made.

ESPN Sources: After missing 10 consecutive games in the league's health and safety protocol, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is likely to return to the lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2021

Holiday last played in a game on February 6 when the Bucks took on the Cavaliers in Cleveland.