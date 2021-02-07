By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks agreed to acquire Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official.

Once it is, it reunites Rose with coach Tom Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history.

Rose later spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota. He is now in his second season in Detroit.

The deal was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic.

Smith, a former top-10 pick, could never make an impact in New York after being acquired from Dallas as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade just over two years ago. He was not in Thibodeau’s rotation and was planning to play in the Knicks’ entry in the NBA G League just to get some games. Instead, he leaves after averaging just 8.7 points in 58 games.

