The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran Kolten Wong are in agreement on a 2-year free agent contract.

According to MLB Insider, Jon Morosi, the deal is for $18 million dollars and includes a team option in year three.

The 29-year old Wong is the National League’s reigning two-time Gold Glove winning second baseman who is also an option to play in the outfield for Brewers Manager Craig Counsell.

A career .261 hitter, Wong’s best offensive season came with the St Louis Cardinals in 2018 when he slashed .285/.361/.423.

After declining a $12.5 million dollar option to remain with the Cardinals, Wong entered the free agent market seeking a multi-year deal.

The addition of Wong could mean the end of the line for Keston Hiura at second base. Gifted at the plate, Hiura has 22 errors in 130 games played at second base since his call-up in 2018.

The Brewers first Cactus League game is scheduled for February 27th. Over 140 free agents remain on the market.