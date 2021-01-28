BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard scored 18 of her 28 points in overtime to help Virginia Tech upset No. 2 North Carolina State 83-71 on Thursday.

Sheppard hit two of her four 3-pointers in the extra session and the Hokies (8-7, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away to beat a Top 5 opponent for the first time since 1985.

In overtime, Sheppard started the scoring with a 3-pointer, and the Hokies never trailed again. She made 12 of 14 free throws in the extra period.

Elizabeth Kitley added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Azana Baines had 16 points for Virginia Tech. The Hokies snapped a three-game losing streak,

Camille Hobby led N.C. State (11-1, 6-1) with a career-high 19 points. She made a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie it at 57.

Playing without All-American Elissa Cunane because of COVID-19 protocols, the Wolfpack had a 16-game winning streak end.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have a lot of talent, but clearly are a different team without Cunane, who missed her second consecutive game. NC State led the ACC in 3-point percentage coming into this game, but made just 5 of 19. Cunane’s return should free up open shots for the rest of the Wolfpack, who, despite the loss, possess the talent and depth to be a top NCAA Tournament seed in March.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies finally won a close game. All seven of their losses this season had been by 10 points or less, and their previous five losses had been by five points or less. But they executed down the stretch against the Wolfpack, hitting their free throws and making 5 of 7 from the floor in overtime to register the program’s biggest win.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolfpack should drop several spots in the Top 25 following the loss to an unranked team.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: At No. 1 Louisville on Monday.

Virginia Tech: Hosts North Carolina on Sunday.

