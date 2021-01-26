By The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is back at practice after testing positive for COVID-19.

Staal said Tuesday he feels good now after having some chills and coughing. He was the first of six Hurricanes players that ultimately appeared on the league’s daily COVID-19 unavailability list, which ultimately led to the postponement of three games.

The Hurricanes are currently scheduled to return to the ice Thursday against Tampa Bay. Staal was still listed on the league’s COVID-19 list as of Monday along with Jesper Fast, Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen.

Staal said he was “the first guy to test positive” and said he was “as surprised as anyone else – really in shock” after finding out. He said he was trying to be safe and follow health protocols before testing positive.

