Hall Of Fame baseball player Henry “Hank” Aaron away Friday, according to a report from CBS 46 in Atlanta.

Aaron’s career spanned 21 seasons with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers.

On April 8, 1974, Aaron hit his 715th home run, surpassing the all-time record held by George Herman “Babe” Ruth.

He was 86 years old.

We will update this story as information becomes available.