The Milwaukee Bucks won’t be taking on the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum Friday.

The team and NBA announcing the game for January 22, 2021 has been postponed due to the impact of COVID-19 cases in the Wizards organization.

In their statement, the NBA says they are following their Health and Safety Protocols.

The game is being postponed due to the number of unavailable players for the Wizards, contact tracing for other players on their roster, and the length of time preceding the game during which the team was unable to practice. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 21, 2021

The Wizards have not played a game since January 11, having to cancel six games. They were given permission to return to their practice facility Wednesday.

The Bucks will still take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum Thursday evening. Their next scheduled game after this will be at the Atlanta Hawks Sunday.