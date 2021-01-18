By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Louisville is No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the first time in school history.

The Cardinals moved to the top spot on Monday, a day after previous No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado. Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel. Its first game as No. 1 will be against Syracuse on Thursday.

North Carolina State came in second for the Wolfpack’s best ranking since Dec. 31, 1990. The new top two teams were supposed to have faced off Sunday, but N.C. State had a positive COVID-19 test in the program and hasn’t played a game since Jan. 3.

UConn, South Carolina and Stanford round out the first five teams in the poll. Stanford was one of nine ranked teams to lose last week.

Georgia entered the poll at No. 22, the Bulldogs’ first ranking since the 2018-19 season, while Iowa State was the other newcomer. Texas and Washington State fell out.

