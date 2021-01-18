The dumbest rule in sports kept the Cleveland Browns out of the AFC Championship Game.

Let’s set the scene.

The Browns were driving for a score at the end of the first half in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game in Kansas City against the Chiefs.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield hit wide receiver Rashard Higgins with a strike in the red zone.

Higgins dove for the end zone, extending the ball toward the goal line.

As he did, Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen laid a huge hit on Higgins.

The ball came loose and dribbled out of the side of the end zone.

By rule, the play was considered a touchback, and Kansas City got the ball at their own 20-yard line.

To make matters worse, the officials missed a clear and blatant helmet-to-helmet hit by Sorensen that absolutely should’ve been flagged.

Patrick Mahomes took his team down the field and tacked on a field goal before the end of the half.

It was effectively a 10-point swing.

The Browns ended up chasing the game the entire 2nd half and ultimately lost by 5 points.

All because of a ridiculous, made up for no reason rule that continues to be enforced by the NFL.

Why is it that if I fumble out of bounds at the 1-inch line, I keep the ball, but if it bounces forward into the end zone, my opponent gets it?

It’s stupid. It’s non-sensical. It needs to be changed.

And, it cost a starving franchise a chance to feast in a conference championship game.