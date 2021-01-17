KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Marta Bassino won her second World Cup giant slalom in two days Sunday after first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin dropped to sixth.

Bassino trailed Shiffrin by three-tenths of a second after the American’s near-perfect opening run, but the Italian posted the fastest time in the final.

The last racer on course, Shiffrin was still in the lead at the first split time. However, the American was late on a turn after the first steep part, lost speed and never regained her rhythm.

Shiffrin finished 1.27 back in sixth, equaling her result in Saturday’s race.

Bassino won the race 0.66 ahead of Michelle Gisin, a day after the Swiss skier earned her first career podium in GS.

Local favorite Meta Hrovat, daughter of the village’s mayor, Janez Hrovat, finished third, 0.73 off the lead.

The rest of the field trailed Bassino by more than a second.

The Italian has won four of the five races in the discipline this season, with Shiffrin winning the only other event, in Courchevel in December.

Petra Vlhova was 2.41 seconds behind in 10th and the overall World Cup leader from Slovakia saw her advantage over runner-up Gisin reduced to just 60 points.

Vlhova has finished on the podium once in her last 11 starts.

This weekend’s races were moved from Maribor because of a lack of snow.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.