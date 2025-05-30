MILWAUKEE – The restaurant competition is growing in Milwaukee, and that’s a good thing says Evan Hughes of Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen & Craft Distillery.

“I would say the bar is definitely raised in Milwaukee (since COVID),” Hughes told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “It’s tough to attract good people. Establishments are working hard on internal culture. There are lot of places doing a really good job (on culture), and the outcome is noticed on the plate and in the glass.”

Downtown Dining Week is underway in Milwaukee. Dozens of Milwaukee restaurants are offering lunch and dinner deals.

In honor of Downtown Dining Week, Wis. Morning News conducted a 5Q.

What establishment would you resurrect? Five Star or Dive Bar? Click to hear how Hughes and the WTMJ crew answered a series of downtown dining questions.