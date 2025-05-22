PITTSBURGH – When you play professional baseball, you’re ready to put on the spikes, no matter what the weather is like.

“(Players) always have to go into the day ready to go,” Brewers Sr VP and GM Matt Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday.

The weather looked iffy on Thursday, prompting speculation of a possible double-header on Friday. Would players prefer an off-day if it means playing a double-header the next day?

“It cuts both ways,” Arnold explained. “You can always use an off-day, but that means playing 18 innings on Friday, so you give a lot of it back.”

Several pitchers on the IL looked promising during their rehab starts in Nashville this week, including Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Ashby, and DL Hall.

“We’re getting really, really good reports on all these guys,” Arnold said. . Hall was tremendous and Woodruff continues to cruise. All these guys are progressing really, really positively.”

Ashby is probably the closest to returning to the Big Leagues, according to Arnold.