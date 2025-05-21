Local companies are looking to grow and hire more people, but they’re not in a rush.

“Companies, still with the uncertainty, they’re being more hesitant, maybe a bit more selective,” said LAK Group President and Managing Partner Michael Grubich. LAK group is a Brookfield Based business consulting firm and 620 WTMJ Partner. Grubich told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News there are also a lot of people looking for work, and they’re good. “The workforce out there, the pool of talent is great. It’s as strong as it’s ever been.”

So, how do you get the interview and ultimately get the job? Grubich says many prospective employees are becoming complacent. “There are so many tools with AI and the technology out there,” he said. “They’re using AI in not the right way.” Artificial Intelligence tool can be very beneficial in the job hunt, Grubich explains. However, he says an AI generated resume has it’s limits. What job seekers should do, he says, is, “Write a resume that tells their story. Leverage AI to connect… to the job they’re applying for and use words and phrases that the job description is looking for. “

Grubich also suggests AI can be an effective way to prepare for an interview, generating questions the prospective employer may ask. Click on podcast to here Grubich talk about “Revenge Quitting.” Why it is. Why it’s happening. Who’s doing it. An easy fix for employees and managers.