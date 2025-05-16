‘We’ve never had a bigger big truck day’ Milwaukee Invites big truck fans downtown

Fire trucks, snow plows, and big vehicles of all kinds will be on display at Milwaukee’s Red Arrow Park, Saturday. “Probably our favorite part of the event is seeing kids and families gather downtown,” Erica Green told WTMJ. Green, COO at Milwaukee Downtown Bid 21 is putting on the event. “Generally we see kids aged two to ten,” Green told Wisconsin’s Morning News, adding they have, “,,,plenty of big kids who enjoy exploring big rigs.”

Streets around Red Arrow Park on Water Street will be closed, as the City Department of Public Works and other entities put their biggest vehicles on display at the free event. Green expects Milwaukee Police Mounted Patrol to even bring their horses, adding, “The city’s forestry team is bringing a tree climbing rig, so they’ll be (demonstrating) how they climb trees when they’re out in the community. Kids will get to watch them scale a tree at Red Arrow.”

The event runs from 11 AM until 2PM Saturday, May 17th.