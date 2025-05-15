WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: Man saves woman, baby from triple dog attack

In New York, 11-year-old Hend Almesafri was born with weak heart muscles due to genetic cardiomyopathy, according to New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Doctors said despite her weakened heart, Hend’s heart valves worked well.

In a groud-breaking transplant procedure, Hend received a full heart transplant from a deceased donor and her healthy valves were donated to Teddy Carter, 3, and John Catoliato, 2, in two separate surgeries.

Alll three are doing well!

“I feel amazing to see them healthy and good,” Hend said in a video posted by the hospital.

Thank you Hend, thank doctors, and thank you donor for being EVERYDAY HEROS!!!!!