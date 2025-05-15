MILWAUKEE – Relief appears to be on the horizon for the injured Brewers starting pitching staff.

“We have a lot of good arms starting to come back,” Senior VP and GM Matt Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “They are all progressing incredibly well.”

Injured starters Aaron Civale, DL Hall, and Aaron Ashby all pitched multiple scoreless innings for Nashville this week. And veteran Brandon Woodruff is getting close to making his incredible return following a minor ankle setback.

Aaron Civale today for Nashville: Five scoreless innings, two singles, one walk, two strikeouts, 40 of 60 pitches for strikes. He's allowed three hits over nine scoreless innings in his two rehab starts for the Sounds. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 14, 2025

When Arnold was asked which starter is closest to returning, he responded “I’d say Ashby is probably at the front. There are so many moving parts and how they’re responding to all of their treatments.”

Veteran Jose Quintana is the latest to land on the IL, due to a sore shoulder.

The good news: Rookie Logan Anderson continued to impress with another stellar outing against the Cleveland Guardians.

“(Anderson) is likely going ot make another start for us,” Arnold said. “He has definitely gotten our attention. He’s put himself in a position to contribute.”