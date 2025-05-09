MILWAUKEE – The selection of Pope Leo XIV will bring ‘humanity’ to the Catholic Faith, according to Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob.

“(The Pope) is approachable,” Grob told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “(The selection) was symbolic of what our church is in need of, now more than ever.”

Grob, who hasn’t met the pontiff, said he knew of Robert Prevost’s work, calling him “highly respected, capable, and a pastor.”

As a Chicago native, will Pope Leo return to the Midwest in the near future?

“One can only hope,” the archbishop said. “It’s been a lot of years since John Paul II came to Chicago. It would be very nice to see (Leo come home).”

The Pope has been described as more ‘international’ than the other American Cardinals. Either way, Leo can’t let his roots dictate his decisions, Grob explained.

“(Leo) must always have a universal view,” he said. “His leadership, his decisions, how he guides the church, etc. has to be (for) people of all races. Not just your ‘homeboys,’ so to speak.”