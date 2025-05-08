MILWAUKEE – What do you want to do this weekend? WTMJ’s What’s on Tap host Sandy Maxx joins Wis. Morning News to provide some idea
MILWAUKEE – What do you want to do this weekend? WTMJ’s What’s on Tap host Sandy Maxx joins Wis. Morning News to provide some idea
DANE COUNTY, Wis. -- Bond is set for the father of the teen who shot and killed 2 before turning...Read moreDetails
The first American Pope that has ever been elected grew up just miles away from Milwaukee - he's from Chicago....Read moreDetails
William DeGuzman is a Sophomore at Marquette University. He is studying in Rome and was blocks from the Vatican when...Read moreDetails