MILWAUKEE – The Brewers (19-19) sit in a 3-way tie for second place in the NL Central as they head to Florida to take on the Rays this weekend. As the Crew jockey with the Cardinals and Reds behind the first place Chicago Cubs, Sr. VP and General Manager Matt Arnold downplayed to WTMJ any thought of trading away key assets ahead of the trade deadline.

During a Baseball Tonight podcast, ESPN’s Buster Olney had said the Brewers could be among the teams who decide to take advantage of the seller’s market and trade off some pieces.

On the podcast, https://t.co/a48HmgnPo2 @kurkjian and I kicked around the teams that could be candidates to be opportunistic sellers before the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/O0MfBwT7ui — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 7, 2025

“I don’t pay attention to it,” Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “You always have to stay open-minded on everything. (But) it’s not something that’s crossed our minds. We’re looking to win, that’s our goal every day.”

