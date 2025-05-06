MILWAUKEE – Veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff could soon be back with the big league club, according to the Brewers skipper.

“I think we’ll see (Woodruff) back fairly soon,” manager Pat Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(He could be back) within a couple of weeks. Maybe two maybe three.”

“It’ll be a great moment.”

Woodruff hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since undergoing shoulder surgery in October 2023.

“I just want to warn the fans, he’s coming off major surgery,” Murphy explained. “He’s going to need support.”

Woodruff will make at least one more rehab start, most likely with Triple-A Nashville, according to MLB.com. The 30-day window for his assignment ends May 11th.

“Woodruff has done so much for this organization. He’s one of a kind.”

