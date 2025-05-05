Milwaukee fashion students will look for their next inspiration when the annual Met Gala kicks off Monday night.

“(The Gala) is a little bit outrageous, it’s a little bit crazy,” said Ashley Brooks, Fashion Dept. Chair at Mount Mary University. “(But) it sets a lot of trends and gets a lot of people talking.”

Despite what can be considered ‘over the top’ fashion designs, MMU will incorporate the event into its curriculum, Brooks explained to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday.

“We teach ‘trend forecasting,'” she said. “We’re always talking about what gets noticed (at the Gala). We see students incorporate inspiration from these events into their own design concepts. It’s very influential.”

The outfits can also impact future fashions, according to Brooks.

“The MET Gala is where trends start. (Trends) get translated, interpreted and watered down. You’ll notice these trends touch every layer of fashion at some point.”