SAN FRANCISCO – It was strange to see fan favorite Wily Adames in a different uniform during the Brewer’s loss to the Giants on Monday.

Adames went 0-4 with a run scored. He did have a groundout that scored a run.

“We didn’t give him anything to hit,” manager Pat Murphy smiled while joining WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

Seeing Adames’ familiar face comes as the Brewers bring some new faces into the clubhouse.

In: Craig Yoho and Caleb Durbin. Out: Logan Henderson (after a terrific outing on Easter Sunday).

“It’s tough (sending Henderson down). It’s part of the business,” he said. “The best thing is to send him down and let him stay on his same pitching schedule. We’re going to need him again.”

Durbin enjoyed some success Monday, hitting his first career home run. He was able to get the ball as a keepsake, Murphy said.

“The league does a pretty good job (saving milestone baseballs),” the manager said proudly. “Even players on the other team help. Everyone understands what a big deal it is.”

Pitching phenom Craig Yoho and his nasty change-up got an inning of work (1 inning, 1r, 1k, 1bb).

What’s his nickname Murph?

“Yoo-Hoo.”