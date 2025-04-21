MILWAUKEE – Pressure is growing on the Harley Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz to resign immediately. Earlier this month, Zeitz announced plans to retire, but intends to wait for a successor to be named.

“Whoever the (successor) is, it can’t be any worse,” said Jeff Binkert, owner of House of Harley Davidson, near 60th and Layton in Greenfield.

RELATED: Harley board member resigns, cites ‘severe under-performance’

Binkert wants Zeitz out ASAP. He believes motorcycles are growing in popularity, and he questions why Harley isn’t more successful.

“The sport is growing,” Binkert told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “Our riding academy, we graduate 600 students every summer. There is a line of people who want to enter the sport. It’s growing.”