MILWAUKEE – The new archbishop is counting down the days to enjoying some Easter treats.

“I am a purveyor of Peeps. There are so many flavors,” Archbishop Jeffrey Grob joked. “I’m looking to start a ranking of the different types of Peeps in the Catholic Herald perhaps.”

Grob, a native of Cross Plains, was loose and relaxed when he joined WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News during Holy Week. After nearly 100 days as leader of the Milwaukee Archdiocese, Grob described his experience as “tremendous.”

“(The church) is about people,” he explained. “It’s not about me. I’m a place-holder. Bishops come and go. It’s the people who remain.”

Among the challenges facing the Milwaukee Archdiocese is the consolidation of churches.

“It’s tough,” Grob admitted. “We are so tied to the history of these particular buildings. We associate ourselves to a building (rather) than to a sense of faith.”

Grob’s short tenure will reach 100 days next week, what will he do to mark the occasion?

“I’ll have to decide if I want to write a book,” he laughed.