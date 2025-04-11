Packers president Mark Murphy expects the Tush Push will be banned by the league this upcoming NFL season.

“I think there’s a good chance (the Tush Push is banned),” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday.

Murphy admitted his position may not be popular (especially in Philadelphia), but says the Tush Push “is not a good play for the game.”

“Coaches and players come and go,” he explained. “The owners are the ones looking out for the long-term interest of the league. That’s where I fall.”

"The most hated man in Philadelphia"



Will there be a tush push week 1 of the next @NFL season?

@packers President & CEO Mark Murphy talks this, the NFL Draft, & more on Wisconsin's Morning News



Podcast: https://t.co/AdhstoyeJM@vincevitrano @erikbilstadWTMJ pic.twitter.com/eNSRIRQHFX — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) April 11, 2025

Murphy, on the tail end of his final Packers Tailgate Tour, also expects the league to move to an 18-game regular season in the near future.

“(An 18-game season) will be negotiated with the NFL Players Association,” he explained. “The quality of the preseason has always been a concern. It’s getting worse and worse, in my opinion.”

An 18-game season would mean changes to off-season workouts, etc.

“Players would get more time off,” he said.

Other nuggets from the conversation:

-Murphy doesn’t expect the Packers to travel to Ireland to play the Steelers this upcoming season.