DENVER – New Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester was expected to make his first start with the Crew on Thursday.

“We think this guy can help us now and in the future,” Matt Arnold, GM and Senior VP, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “He’s not a finished product, but he’s got really great stuff and has good ingredients to work with.”

Priester comes from the Red Sox via trade. He has pitched in 21 big league games, including 15 starts. He is 6-9 with a 6.23 ERA.

It’s been a rough go for the pitching staff as it deals with multiple injuries. Despite that, the Brewers continue to chalk up victories (winning 7 of 8 games).

“This team is undaunted and relentless,” Arnold said.

As for Brice Turang, who has hit safely in the first 12 games of the season:

“He’s locked in. (Turang’s) ability to continue to improve every single day has been really exciting.”

