I knew I wanted the old door gone. It was ugly. I knew I wanted more storage. We had so little. I knew I wanted a solution to the clutter of coats and backpacks and shoes that often adorned our front hall. I DIDN’T know, I didn’t really need a closet at all.

My wife and I sat down at the kitchen table with Katy and Dan from Inspired Closets Milwaukee. They listened to our needs. They took all the measurements, and then we went to work with their 3-D design software, and already they were sketching out ideas. We met again at the showroom in Waukesha, where they had 3 options drawn up. My wife and I were immediately drawn to this one. Hooks for everyday coats, storage galore, a closet space for hanging, and beautiful white and textured gray woodwork.

From start to finish our project was done in just a few weeks, and Katy and Dan were there every step of the way to answer any questions. I was so excited; I texted them pictures immediately after the install.

My list of what’s next includes two upstairs closets, and our downstairs laundry/pantry. Actually, why stop at two upstairs closets They all could use it! There’s no space in the house Katy and Dan cannot make more beautiful and more functional.

Inspired days start in Inspired Closets: https://www.inspiredclosets.com/locations/milwaukee/