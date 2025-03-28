Opening Day is one of the most sacred traditions in the entire sports landscape. Baseball makes its triumphant return and will be a nearly daily staple in fans’ lives for the next six months.

Another baseball tradition is every team issuing a new menu of different food concotrions that seem almost too good to be true. Well, sometimes – they are. That’s where Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill comes in.

This is your new favorite tradition. He names a food. You decide if it’s a real item being offered by a MLB ballpark, or if it’s completely fake. This is Fact or fiction: MLB Eats Edition (Chapter 3)