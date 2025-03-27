MILWAUKEE — Two upcoming events at the Baird Center in Milwaukee will help the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Foundation continue fire prevention, safety, and burn survivor efforts. The signature mission of PFFW Foundation is the annual burn camp. It is both an escape, and a learning experience for burn survivors.

Jeff Jordan, who suffered severe burns in a house fire as a child, was once a camper, now a counselor. “My burns are on my face and my hands, so I can’t hide any of my burn injuries,” Jordan told WTMJ. “I had to go through the whole school process, looking the way I did.” Jordan says camp was an opportunity to not worry about who was staring at him, and to just be a kid. Counselors provided support and a kind ear. He now shares that experience with other survivors.

The 9th Annual Fired Up Fundraiser and Charity Ball is April 5th, hosted by WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano. The Packers Tailgate Tour, also in support of PFFW Foundation, follows on April 8th. Josh Jacobs, Tucker Kraft and Lukas Van Ness as well as alumni Ahman Green and Jermichael Finley are scheduled to join Packers President Mark Murphy in mingling with fans at the event.

Information on both: