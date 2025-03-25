The Milwaukee Brewers open their season on the road in New York Thursday against the Yankees. Quick to say your home opener is special, as is the team’s relationship with the fans at America Family Field, Brewers Manager Pat Murphy is seriously excited for a national TV opening day matchup with the Yankees. “Being in New York, it’s why you’re a big leaguer,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News. “You go to all these different places and get an opportunity to see how their place rocks. I think New York will be rocking Thursday.”

Admittedly, the skipper in his second year as manager, would like to have a few more arms with him for this opening series. “We did have a ton of injuries,” Murphy said as the team wraps up spring training. “I mean, seven of our top thirteen pitchers will not be going to New York, and that’s disturbing. That’s difficult, and hard to deal with.”

On the flip side, all signs point to veteran all-star Christian Yelich coming into the season fully healthy, following back surgery that ended is 2024 campaign. “Yelich looks fantastic. He’s picked up where he left off,” Murphy said. “Chourio on track. William Contreras on track. So those three guys will lead us for sure. Keeping them healthy is crucial.”

Brewers first pitch against New York is at 2:05 Central Time.