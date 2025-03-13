WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In northwest Indiana: Brieonna Cassell dozed off and drove off the road while heading to a friend’s house in Wheatfield. Cassell’s vehicle landed in a deep ravine off of a county highway. No one could see the vehicle.

“She just fell asleep, and… there was a bridge there, and she just veered over to the left and missed the bridge and ended up in a very deep ditch,” explained Cassell’s father, Delmar Caldwell.

Cassell’s car fell into a ditch off a rural county road, CBS News reported. The back of the car was immersed in a creek.

Six days later, a man named Johnny Martinez spotted the wreckage while driving a 10-foot tractor. Martinez called a supervisor and Cassell was saved. Cassell suffered multiple broken bones and cracked ribs but will survive, CBS said.

During a news conference, Brown called Martinez a hero.

“Johnny Martinez, thank you so much for finding my baby!”

