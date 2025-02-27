WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: School bus driver avoids head-on collision

In Wayne Township, New Jersey: 11-year-old Matthew Della Torre (a non-verbal child with autism) had gone missing. He had wondered away from his home, outside in the freezing temps, reported TAPinto Wayne.

About a 100 residents and police officers were searching for the boy who had begun to take his clothes off. “He doesn’t like his clothes to be wet,” his mother explained.

13-year-old Kristopher Mikhail was at home when he heard noises outside. When he told his parents, they found Matthew half-naked and nearly frozen. He had been outside for nearly 90 minutes.

“Kristopher saved Matthew’s life. Kristopher is a true hero,” Della Torre’s mother told the Wayne Township Council. “(Had it not been for Kristopher), I don’t know what the outcome would’ve been.”

Watch as the town honored Kristopher at the start of its council meeting.

Thank you Kristopher for being an EVERYDAY HERO!

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

Lillard Misses Two Open Looks in Final Minute, Bucks Fall Short in Houston 100-97

Whitefish Bay associate principal charged with homicide after drunk driving crash

Cuts to park rangers will impact summer trips at National Parks

Democratic-backed candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court decries Musk’s involvement in race

Lou Malnati’s closes 3 of its 5 Wisconsin locations