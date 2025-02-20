WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, a school bus driver is being called a hero for his split-second decision to avoid a head-on crash.

“(A semi driver) started to come over the line a little bit. Then it looked like he went back into his lane, and then all of a sudden, he just veered to the left and was heading straight for me,” Brian Lathrop told Fox9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The semi clipped the back end of the school bus, leaving two students with minor injuries.

