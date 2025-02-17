Old Man Winter brought the deep freeze to southeast Wisconsin on Monday.

Subzero wind chills were in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Another Cold Weather Advisory goes into effect Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“The wind chills Tuesday morning will be even colder than (Monday),” WTMJ meteorologist Craig Koplien told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “The wind chills will be around 30-below.”

The wind chill could prompt a school closure on Tuesday, Koplien warned.

“30 to 35-below on the wind chill, that’s when schools consider closures,” he explained. “It’ll be touch and go.”

The snow is helping keep the air cool, according to Koplien.

“Snow acts as an insulator. It allows the temperature to fall at night, and (the snow) reflects the sun light during the day.”