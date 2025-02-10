WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Philadelphia, Andre Howard was driving with his children when a medical transport plane crashed into a neighborhood. “It felt like a horror movie,” Howard told ABC News.

Howard’s 10-year-old son Trey suffered a head injury when he was hit by a piece of metal. Later, when the boy woke up after surgery, he asked his father, “Daddy, did I save my sister?”

Trey explained he had covered his younger sister when the blast occurred. The metal that hit him could’ve injured his sibling.

Thank you Trey for being an EVERYDAY HERO!

