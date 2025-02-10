Artificial Intelligence and Female Empowerment appeared to be the dominant themes from the Super Bowl LIX commercials, according to a Milwaukee creative director.

RELATED: This ad exec says there is only one thing worse than a failed Super Bowl ad

“The women’s empowerment (commercials) were well done,” Boelter+Lincoln’s Garth Cramer told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “Maybe it was the Led Zeppelin (included in the ad), but I want to buy some of Nikes.”

There’s one guarantee in sport. You’ll be told you can’t do it. So do it anyway.



You can’t win. So Win.



🎤@officialdoechii pic.twitter.com/Fcu9VXQbnA — Nike (@Nike) February 10, 2025

An ad promoting early breast cancer detection was also impactful, Cramer said.

“It was provocative,” he explained. “It put a fine point on how we look at female images.”

The USA Today Ad Meter rated the Budweiser Clydesdale ‘First Deliver’ commercial as the top-rated ad. ‘The Little Farmer’ from LAY’S was the second-rated commercial.

“I’m always a sucker for good storytelling,” Cramer said. The Lay’s spot. I thought that one tugged at the heart strings. It was really well done.”

There weren’t many surprise commercials on Sunday night, Cramer admitted. But there was at least one commercial concept idea that he had thought of himself. (i.e. “Big Men on Cul-De-Sac”)

“I literally pitched that ‘Cul-De-Sac party’ concept,” he laughed. “(When you see it on TV), part of you feels validated. But part of you thinks “Why didn’t I go with that idea??”

As for future commercial ideas, get ready for more Artificial Intelligence, Cramer said.

“You’re going to continue to see A.I. generation. Targeting specific audiences and getting specific messages that are relevant to certain demos and ages.”

When you've pitched an idea in the past, and it later becomes a Super Bowl ad.



Garth Cramer, Creative Director at @boelterlincoln breaks down the most memorable & most forgettable Super Bowl commercials from last night.



PODCAST pres. by Tri-County Contracting… pic.twitter.com/6B4DZp0Zd3 — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) February 10, 2025

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: